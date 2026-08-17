Alan Pardew: Arsenal Clearly Superior to Their Premier League Rivals

·1·Sport
Alan Pardew: Arsenal Clearly Superior to Their Premier League Rivals

According to renowned English football expert Alan Pardew, Arsenal of London appear to be operating on a different level and clearly ahead of all their domestic rivals ahead of the new season. According to talkSPORT, Mikel Arteta’s side won the preseason Super Cup with a convincing 3–0 victory over Manchester City at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. Goal.com reports .

The hosts began influencing the outcome from the opening seconds. Riccardo Calafiori opened the scoring just 23 seconds into the match, setting the tone for the game. Kai Havertz and Martin Ødegaard then found the net. Debutant Christos Tzolis provided the assist for both goals, showing from his very first appearance that he could make a valuable contribution to the team.

The emphatic victory secured the 18th Super Cup title in the club’s history. Bruno Guimarães also made a confident debut in the match, fully justifying his £75 million transfer fee. His performance in central midfield earned praise from experts.

Alan Pardew and the experts’ assessment

Alan Pardew rated Bruno Guimarães’s transfer highly, specifically highlighting that he is a player who knows the Premier League well, possesses considerable creative ability and can help the team when needed. In his view, adding a player of this calibre further increases the London club’s prospects.

The former manager also noted that Arsenal’s main advantage is the stability and tactical continuity within the team. While other leading clubs are currently going through managerial changes and adapting to new systems, this process was completed at Arteta’s side much earlier, giving them a major advantage this season.

Future plans and a psychological advantage

Although defending the league title is always difficult, Alan Pardew said Arsenal’s players are in a strong frame of mind and highly motivated to win. The club could add another star before the transfer window closes, although an earlier move for Vinícius Júnior fell through after he extended his contract with Real Madrid.

According to the source, the players who have experienced the taste of winning the title are performing with a special level of confidence. Manchester City, meanwhile, failed to show their usual focus and concentration during the match. Arsenal looked much more active and mentally prepared, clearly demonstrating their ambitions for the new season.

ArsenalAlan PardewSuper CupManchester CityPremier League
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