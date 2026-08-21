Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provides update on Bruno Guimarães injury

·16·Sport
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provides update on Bruno Guimarães injury

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has delivered worrying news about the fitness of Bruno Guimarães, one of the club’s major summer signings. According to ixbt.com, the Brazilian midfielder, who joined from Newcastle for £75 million, is now a doubt for the team’s upcoming match. The situation has caused serious concern among the London club’s fans at the start of the season. Goal.com reports .

The Brazilian made his Arsenal debut last Sunday in a 3–0 Super Cup victory over Manchester City. However, his debut ended prematurely after he suffered an injury during the match. Speaking at a press conference ahead of Friday’s Premier League fixture, Mikel Arteta provided an update on the 28-year-old midfielder’s condition.

Although the Spanish coach stressed that the player’s recovery was progressing positively, he admitted that he could not yet confirm whether Guimarães would feature. Arteta said at the press conference: "We’ll see how he is. He is progressing well, but we will wait until tomorrow."

Key players return as defensive problems persist

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Guimarães, there was also positive news for the team. In particular, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice have returned to training, pleasing the coaching staff. They had been given additional leave after spending longer with the England squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Although they arrived at the Sobha Realty training ground later than their teammates, Mikel Arteta confirmed that both players are ready to play.

Arteta stated briefly: "Yes, they are available." Their return will ease the issues in central midfield somewhat, and their availability is a major boost for the team given the situation surrounding Guimarães. Rice and Saka played important roles last season as Arsenal ended a two-decade wait to win the Premier League title.

Transfer activity and squad reinforcement

Nevertheless, injuries in the defensive line remain a headache for the manager. Jurrien Timber is still sidelined with the knee injury he suffered before the World Cup and remains on the long-term absentee list alongside William Saliba. Discussing Timber’s recovery timeline, Arteta said that the defender had yet to return to group training and would need several more weeks.

The lack of defensive options is forcing the club to act actively in the transfer market. According to media reports, Arsenal have reached a £51 million agreement to sign Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa. Mikel Arteta acknowledged that work was ongoing to strengthen the squad before the transfer window closes on 1 September and that the club remained very active in the market.

ArsenalMikel ArtetaBruno GuimarãesPremier LeagueTransfers
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