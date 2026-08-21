Viktor Gyökeres Keeps Offering Himself to Barcelona

·10·Sport
Viktor Gyökeres Keeps Offering Himself to Barcelona

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres reportedly wants to continue his career at Barcelona and is pushing for a move to the Catalan club. According to Goal.com, this dramatic late twist in the transfer window could become an unexpected headache for manager Mikel Arteta, as the London side had been preparing to defend its position in the Premier League. This was reported by Goal.com.

The 28-year-old Swedish striker is reportedly seeking a move to Catalonia just one year after joining Arsenal from Sporting CP for £55 million. Although he made an impressive contribution during his debut season, Barcelona’s appeal appears to have changed the player’s plans. His representatives are now doing everything possible to complete the move before the transfer window closes.

Barcelona’s Search for a Striker and Its Problems

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick had repeatedly stressed the need to add depth to the attack after Robert Lewandowski left as a free agent and Ferran Torres moved to Paris Saint-Germain. The La Liga champions initially targeted Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez, but Atlético CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín firmly opposed the Argentine’s transfer and rejected the deal.

COPE journalist Víctor Navarro shared the latest developments in Barcelona’s search for a striker on social media. According to him, Lautaro Martínez has become the main target with the approval of all the club’s senior executives. At the same time, it has emerged that Viktor Gyökeres is offering his services to Barcelona every day after the Julián Álvarez option fell through.

Mikel Arteta’s Decisions and Future Possibilities

Last season, Mikel Arteta began relying more on Kai Havertz in the centre-forward position during crucial matches, including the Champions League final. This trend has continued into the new season: Havertz started the Super Cup match against Manchester City, while Viktor Gyökeres was brought on only as a substitute. His declining playing time may also be contributing to the player’s desire to move to another club.

If Arsenal’s management decides to let Gyökeres leave, it would represent a major change for the club. The player’s current contract runs until 2030, allowing the London club to demand a high transfer fee from potential buyers. At the same time, his transfer is being discussed as a potentially more convenient solution for Hansi Flick’s side from both financial and logistical perspectives.

Viktor GyökeresBarcelonaArsenalMikel ArtetaTransfer
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