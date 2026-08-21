London's Tottenham and Manchester Cityhave reached a full agreement on the transfer of 22-year-old Brazilian winger Savio. Globo reports that the Spurs will pay a total of €99 million for the transfer, including bonuses. The London club is also close to signing another City forward, Omar Marmoush.

Details of Savio's transfer and the reason for his decision

Under the terms of the agreement, Tottenham will pay a guaranteed €93.3 million plus a further €5.7 million in performance-related bonuses. Savio wants more playing time and regular starts, and has asked the club's management for permission to change teams. The Brazilian winger is expected to arrive in London in the coming days for an official medical.

Tottenham's double swoop from City: Key figures

Player Age / Position Transfer fee Last season's statistics (all competitions) Savio 22 years old, winger €99 million (€93.3 million fixed fee + €5.7 million in bonuses) 36 appearances, 4 goals, 3 assists Omar Marmoush Forward Remaining amount (within the overall package) 36 appearances, 8 goals, 3 assists Total expenditure For both players €151 million in total A complete overhaul of the attack

A €151 million attacking revolution in London

According to reports, Tottenham are not stopping with Savio and are also finalizing the transfer of Manchester City'sEgyptian forward Omar Marmoush. The London club therefore plans to spend a total of €151 million on two of City's talented attackers and significantly strengthen their forward line ahead of the new season.

Do you think the arrival of Savio and Omar Marmoush can return Tottenham to the Premier League title race and the battle for a Champions League place?

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