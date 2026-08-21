Tottenham finalize deals for Manchester City's Savio and Marmoush

·19·Sport
Tottenham finalize deals for Manchester City's Savio and Marmoush

London's Tottenham and Manchester Cityhave reached a full agreement on the transfer of 22-year-old Brazilian winger Savio. Globo reports that the Spurs will pay a total of €99 million for the transfer, including bonuses. The London club is also close to signing another City forward, Omar Marmoush.

Details of Savio's transfer and the reason for his decision

Under the terms of the agreement, Tottenham will pay a guaranteed €93.3 million plus a further €5.7 million in performance-related bonuses. Savio wants more playing time and regular starts, and has asked the club's management for permission to change teams. The Brazilian winger is expected to arrive in London in the coming days for an official medical.

Tottenham's double swoop from City: Key figures

Player

Age / Position

Transfer fee

Last season's statistics (all competitions)

Savio

22 years old, winger

€99 million (€93.3 million fixed fee + €5.7 million in bonuses)

36 appearances, 4 goals, 3 assists

Omar Marmoush

Forward

Remaining amount (within the overall package)

36 appearances, 8 goals, 3 assists

Total expenditure

For both players

€151 million in total

A complete overhaul of the attack

A €151 million attacking revolution in London

According to reports, Tottenham are not stopping with Savio and are also finalizing the transfer of Manchester City'sEgyptian forward Omar Marmoush. The London club therefore plans to spend a total of €151 million on two of City's talented attackers and significantly strengthen their forward line ahead of the new season.

Do you think the arrival of Savio and Omar Marmoush can return Tottenham to the Premier League title race and the battle for a Champions League place?

Share your analysis and thoughts in the comments, and immediately pass on this important news to fans of Premier League and transfer news!

TottenhamManchester CitySavioOmar Marmush
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