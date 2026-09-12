Flick Announces Barcelona's Main Goals for the Season: Will the Streak Continue?

·49·Sport
Flick Announces Barcelona's Main Goals for the Season: Will the Streak Continue?

FC Barcelona continues to amaze its fans this season with brilliant attacking football and prolific results. In a recent press conference, head coach Hansi-Dieter Flick shared important and ambitious thoughts regarding the team's strategic goals. While acknowledging that winning the UEFA Champions League is every Culer's dream, the German tactician emphasized that securing a third consecutive La Liga title is an equally vital and historic mission. A stunning 5:1 start in the Champions League and a 100% record in the domestic league clearly show that Flick's side is fighting for a 'golden treble' on all fronts this season. So, what winning formula has Flick created at the Catalan giant, what is the main advantage of the 'Blaugrana' in the La Liga title race, and how will the away match against Levante on September 13 test the team?

"UCL is our dream, but La Liga is also crucial!": Flick's admission at the press conference

Speaking to the press, Hansi-Dieter Flick explained the team's internal atmosphere and goals as follows:

  • "Everyone wants the UCL": "Everyone wants to win the Champions League, it is our dream. But winning the title for the third time in a row is also important," the head coach emphasized;

  • Historic third title: Maintaining dominance in Spain and strengthening hegemony is the main indicator of Barca's internal stability;

  • "Step-by-step strategy": Urging his players not to get carried away by euphoria, Flick advised keeping a cool head: "It would be a great result. There are still many matches ahead. We will take it step by step."

A stunning 5:1 in the Champions League and absolute leadership in La Liga

Barcelona'sinitial pace this season is surprising even the most demanding experts:

  • Thrashing Feyenoord: In their first match of this season's UEFA Champions League, the Catalans secured a sensational 5:1 victory at home against Dutch giants Feyenoord, scoring five unanswered goals;

  • 12-point maximum in La Liga: In the Spanish league, Flick's team has collected 12 points from four wins, sitting as the sole leader of the table;

  • Attacking machine: The team is not only achieving results but also creating many dangerous chances in every game, fully demonstrating Flick's German philosophy based on high pressing and rapid attacks.

September 13 away game: Will they pass the Levante test?

The next serious test for the Catalans will take place away from home:

  • Battle with Levante: Hansi-Dieter Flick's side will face Levante away on September 13;

  • Rotation and load management: Heavy Champions League matches and a tight domestic schedule require the coaching staff to rotate the squad wisely;

  • Only 3 points as the goal: Not dropping points in away games is crucial to maintaining the gap from competitors.

Since arriving at Barcelona, Hansi-Dieter Flick has brought a special passion and discipline to the team. If the Catalans maintain this intensity, it is quite possible they will conquer not only their third consecutive La Liga trophy but also the long-awaited UCL title by the end of the season.

Do you think this Barcelona under Hansi-Dieter Flick can win both the La Liga title and the Champions League trophy this season? Does the squad have the physical strength to compete equally in all competitions? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this hot analysis from the football world with all football fans and Barcelona supporters!

BarcelonaHansi-Dieter FlickUEFA Champions LeagueLa LigaFootball
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