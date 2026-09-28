Akhror Ziyodullayev becomes Asian champion in Aichi-Nagoya

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Akhror Ziyodullayev becomes Asian champion in Aichi-Nagoya

The Uzbekistan delegation has won another gold medal at the Aichi-Nagoya-2026 Asian Games. National Kurash team member Akhror Ziyodullayev became the Asian champion in the -81 kg weight category.

Ziyodullayev defeated all his opponents during the competition and advanced to the final. In the decisive bout, he faced Iran's representative Ramin Ahmadzoda on the mat.

Demonstrating his skills in the final match, the Uzbek wrestler overcame his Iranian opponent and took the highest step of the podium.

Another gold from the wrestlers

Akhror Ziyodullayev's victory added another gold medal to the Uzbekistan delegation's tally.

Also, his championship continued the successful performance of Uzbek wrestlers at Aichi-Nagoya-2026.

Akhror Ziyodullayev — Asian Games champion! The flag of Uzbekistan is once again on the highest step of the podium!

Akhror ZiyodullayevAichi-Nagoya-2026Uzbekistan delegationAsian Games
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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