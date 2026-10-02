Graham Potter jokes about Sweden's personnel crisis and Manchester City

·23·Sport
Graham Potter jokes about Sweden's personnel crisis and Manchester City

Sweden national team head coach Graham Potter commented on the situation with his characteristic dark humor against the backdrop of an unprecedented wave of injuries and viral infections sweeping the team. As reported by Goal.com, the national team has lost 11 players ahead of the decisive UEFA Nations League match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. This is reported by Goal.com reporting that.

This personnel shortage during the international break has shocked the Swedish football community. Initially, Taha Ali, Gustaf Nilsson, and Mattias Svanberg were ruled out before the camp, and later Emil Holm, Hjalmar Ekdal, and star striker Alexander Isak were also forced to leave the squad due to injuries.

Personnel crisis and viral attack

The situation worsened after the match against Poland. A viral infection that suddenly hit the camp sidelined five more players, forcing the coaching staff to urgently look for backup options. As a result, the loss of 11 key players during a single training camp has significantly reduced the team's chances ahead of the away game in Zenica.

Former Sweden striker Johan Elmander admitted in an interview with Radiosporten that he had never encountered such a medical emergency during his career. SVT analyst Magnus Eriksson supported this view, noting that a wave of injuries of this magnitude would seriously affect the team's prospects.

Graham Potter's joke and assessment of the situation

Speaking about the difficult situation in the team at a press conference, former Chelsea manager Graham Potter said: «We have been hit by an infection or a virus. It is certainly not an ideal situation». However, the English specialist, aiming to lighten the mood, made a unique joke by referring to off-field events in English football.

Potter joked: «It's like the number of criminal charges against Manchester City». Nevertheless, the coach approached the broader situation surrounding the Manchester club more seriously, adding that this is not good for football in general or the English championship, and that the situation is actually regrettable.

Speaking about the upcoming high-stakes away match, Graham Potter stated that he would focus on winning with the available squad. He noted that he would like to live in a world where all players are healthy, but the current reality is different.

Graham PotterSwedenManchester CityNations LeagueFootball
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Erling Haaland remains calm despite the situation surrounding Manchester CityErling Haaland remains calm despite the situation surrounding Manchester CityYesterday 01:31Graham Potter speaks ahead of World Cup 2026 knockout clash against FranceGraham Potter speaks ahead of World Cup 2026 knockout clash against France27 June 18:51Gonçalo Ramos says Cristiano Ronaldo's departure did not affect the national teamGonçalo Ramos says Cristiano Ronaldo's departure did not affect the national teamToday 11:30Renato Veiga refuses to comment on Cristiano Ronaldo controversyRenato Veiga refuses to comment on Cristiano Ronaldo controversyToday 11:10Ousmane Dembélé clarifies his relationship with Kylian MbappéOusmane Dembélé clarifies his relationship with Kylian MbappéYesterday 21:57Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Portugal squadCristiano Ronaldo leaves Portugal squadYesterday 15:16
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov