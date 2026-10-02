Graham Potter jokes about Sweden's personnel crisis and Manchester City

Sweden national team head coach Graham Potter commented on the situation with his characteristic dark humor against the backdrop of an unprecedented wave of injuries and viral infections sweeping the team. As reported by Goal.com, the national team has lost 11 players ahead of the decisive UEFA Nations League match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. This is reported by Goal.com reporting that.

This personnel shortage during the international break has shocked the Swedish football community. Initially, Taha Ali, Gustaf Nilsson, and Mattias Svanberg were ruled out before the camp, and later Emil Holm, Hjalmar Ekdal, and star striker Alexander Isak were also forced to leave the squad due to injuries.

Personnel crisis and viral attack

The situation worsened after the match against Poland. A viral infection that suddenly hit the camp sidelined five more players, forcing the coaching staff to urgently look for backup options. As a result, the loss of 11 key players during a single training camp has significantly reduced the team's chances ahead of the away game in Zenica.

Former Sweden striker Johan Elmander admitted in an interview with Radiosporten that he had never encountered such a medical emergency during his career. SVT analyst Magnus Eriksson supported this view, noting that a wave of injuries of this magnitude would seriously affect the team's prospects.

Graham Potter's joke and assessment of the situation

Speaking about the difficult situation in the team at a press conference, former Chelsea manager Graham Potter said: «We have been hit by an infection or a virus. It is certainly not an ideal situation». However, the English specialist, aiming to lighten the mood, made a unique joke by referring to off-field events in English football.

Potter joked: «It's like the number of criminal charges against Manchester City». Nevertheless, the coach approached the broader situation surrounding the Manchester club more seriously, adding that this is not good for football in general or the English championship, and that the situation is actually regrettable.

Speaking about the upcoming high-stakes away match, Graham Potter stated that he would focus on winning with the available squad. He noted that he would like to live in a world where all players are healthy, but the current reality is different.