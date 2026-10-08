“Arsenal” will not loan out Gyökeres in the winter — the striker's price tag has been revealed

London's Arsenal has clarified its stance regarding the transfer valuation of Swedish central striker Viktor Gyökeres. According to a report by the influential Italian publication TuttoJuve, the “Gunners” are ready to consider incoming offers for the 28-year-old goalscorer starting only from a certain financial threshold.

At the same time, the London club has completely ruled out the possibility of loaning the player out to another team in the winter transfer window — the club will only enter negotiations under the condition of a permanent transfer.

The 70 million euro demand and rejection of a loan

The London side has firmly established its terms regarding the forward:

Minimum price set: The Arsenal management will only hold serious negotiations with clubs willing to pay at least 70 million euros for Gyökeres;

No loan option: Plans to loan the player in the upcoming winter transfer window have been entirely rejected — the forward will only be released through a permanent transfer;

Contract until 2030: The Swedish striker's current employment contract with the English giant runs until the summer of 2030, which allows Arsenal to hold firm on their price during negotiations.

A heavy sum for Juventus and Milan

Two Serie A giants have shown great interest in the Swedish player, but the financial aspect is hindering the deal:

Interest from Italian giants: Turin's Juventus and Milan view Gyökeres as one of their primary targets to strengthen their attacking line;

Financial constraint: For both teams, a buyout fee of 70 million euros is considered an extremely high sum. Italian clubs are not yet ready to pay this amount;

Complex negotiations: If Arsenal refuses to budge on the price, the Italians will be forced to turn to alternative options.

Start of the season: Goal drought and competition

The Swedish forward's statistics for the current season are not yet stable:

5 matches — 0 goal contributions: Although Gyökeres has taken the field in 5 matches across all competitions, he has not yet managed to register a goal or an assist to his name;

Battle for the squad: Limited playing time and high competition in the attack are further fueling transfer rumors surrounding the striker.

Nevertheless, Arsenal's head coach and management have no intention of undervaluing their asset, which is why Gyökeres's fate is expected to be one of the hottest topics of the upcoming winter transfer market.