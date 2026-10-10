The international FIFA window has concluded, club football is returning, and the English Premier League immediately resumes with a marquee clash. League leaders Manchester City, who have not dropped a single point yet in the new season, will make a trip to the uncompromising Anfield stadium to lock horns with their long-time rivals Liverpool, managed by Andoni Iraola.

This fixture will not only be the first head-to-head meeting for both managers in charge of their new teams, but it will also serve as a true test for the Mancunians, who are engulfed in financial controversies. The psychological pressure around the team has reached its peak after an independent commission found the "Citizens" guilty on 114 out of 115 charges regarding financial rule violations.

Financial Crisis and Transfer Hype Surrounding Husanov

At a time when the club's future remains uncertain, several European giants have targeted the Mancunians' stars:

Grand Clubs' Interest in Husanov: Reports have emerged that young Uzbek defender Abduqodir Husanov is attracting serious interest from Chelsea, Aston Villa, Everton, and Bournemouth;

Team Pressure: Such transfer rumors have escalated around almost every key player at City, preventing the players from focusing entirely on the pitch;

Maresca's Rotation Weapon: Being a multifunctional defender, Husanov could potentially earn a spot in the starting XI within the coach's defensive tactics, but due to consistency in recent matches, he is viewed as a crucial backup force capable of covering any position in the defense.

City Xtra Analysis: What Lineup Will the "Citizens" Field?

Experts from the authoritative cityxtra.co.uk portal, which closely covers Manchester City's activities, have put together the expected starting XI for the match against Liverpool:

Goalkeeper — Gianluigi Donnarumma: The Italian goalkeeper returned in excellent form, having displayed great saves on international duty against France and Turkey;

Defensive Line — Nunes, Dias, Guehi, and Gvardiol: Matheus Nunes has recovered from injury and is returning to the starting lineup; Captain Ruben Dias will marshal the center of defense following four victories with Portugal; Marc Guehi has become the defensive anchor since his January purchase; Josko Gvardiol, who started the season successfully, will operate on the left flank;

Midfield Core — Anderson, Fernandes, and Cherki: Elliot Anderson, who became a key figure after Rodri's departure, is one of the league leaders in distance covered and breakthrough passes; Record signing Enzo Fernandes will maintain control in the center; Frenchman Rayan Cherki is showing phenomenal productivity, recording 6 goals and 6 assists in 7 club matches;

Attacking Trio — Semenyo, Haaland, and Ndiaye: Antoine Semenyo, who suffered a minor ankle injury, is returning to the squad (2 goals, 3 assists in 5 matches); Iliman Ndiaye will be the main winger in place of Jeremy Doku, who is just returning from injury; And in the center, Liverpool's nemesis — Norwegian goal machine Erling Haaland , who has scored 8 goals in 11 matches against the "Reds", will take the pitch.



Match Squad and Predicted Lists

Manchester City Starting XI (Predicted): Donnarumma — Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol — Anderson, Fernandes, Sherki — Semenyo, Haaland, Ndiaye.

Bench: Rulli, Lewis, Abduqodir Husanov, Ait-Nouri, O'Reilly, Kovacic, Buaddi, Doku, Allan.

Will the showdown at Anfield continue Manchester City's momentum, or will Iraola's team stop the champion trapped in financial troubles — all questions will be answered on Sunday evening.