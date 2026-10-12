Who has the upper hand in the Sindarov vs. Gukesh chess crown match? Analysis by a Russian grandmaster

Famous Russian grandmaster and two-time World Chess Championship challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi shared important thoughts on the upcoming historic battle for the World Championship title in an exclusive interview with India's influential publication The Hindu.

Uzbekistan's young prodigy Javokhir Sindarov and Indian talent Gukesh Dommaraju are expected to clash in what will be the main event of the chess world. The experienced grandmaster called Sindarov the main favorite in the upcoming duel, but warned of the specific psychological pressure inherent in world championship matches.

"This is not just a regular tournament": The heavy psychology of the match format

Based on his own experience, Ian Nepomniachtchi explained that championship matches differ radically from standard Swiss or round-robin competitions:

Hard to correct mistakes: "A World Championship match is completely different from a regular tournament. In a standard tournament, if you play one game poorly, you can bounce back in the next round by beating another opponent. Here, you sit face-to-face against the exact same opponent every single day," the Russian chess player says;

The youth factor and instability: "Both of them are very young. At such an age, sporting form can fluctuate very quickly," he emphasized.

Who is the favorite? Precise calculations from Nepomniachtchi

Assessing the chances in the upcoming championship fight, Nepomniachtchi acknowledged Javokhir Sindarov's advantage:

A 65 to 35 ratio: "Right now Sindarov is the heavy favorite, but I wouldn't rate the chances as 80 to 20. I think a 65 to 35 ratio is much closer to reality," the grandmaster assessed;

The first game is the decisive key: Nepomniachtchi specifically highlighted the psychological importance of the first game: "If Sindarov starts with a win, he can further increase his advantage. But if Gukesh starts well, the overall flow of the match could shift in a completely different direction".

The battle for the chess crown between Javokhir Sindarov and Gukesh Dommaraju is expected to be a decisive event establishing the absolute leadership of the new generation in world chess.