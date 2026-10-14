International blockbuster in Karshi: What dangerous opponent awaits "Nasaf" in the AFC Champions League Two?

As part of the 2nd round of the AFC Champions League Two, Karshi's «Nasaf» team will host one of the most titled clubs of the United Arab Emirates, «Al-Wahda», on its home ground. For the team from Karshi, who settled for a draw away against Bahrain's «Al-Khaldiya» in the opening round (0:0), this test is expected to be much more serious and intense.

The match will kick off on October 14 at the «Markaziy» stadium in Karshi at 18:45 Tashkent time.

«Al-Wahda»: History, trophies, and international experience

Representing the city of Abu Dhabi, this team is considered one of the true flagships of UAE football:

Name and nickname: Translated from Arabic, the word «Al-Wahda» means «Solidarity» or «Unity». Among fans, it is known as «Al-Anabi» («The Maroons») due to the color of its kit;

Domestic trophies: The club is a 4-time UAE champion (1998/99, 2000/01, 2004/05, 2009/10), and the winner of 2 President's Cups, 4 League Cups, and 4 domestic Super Cups. In the recently concluded 2025/26 season, the team also won the League Cup by defeating «Al-Ain» in a penalty shootout in the final;

International achievements: In the 2007 ACL, the team outperformed «Al-Hilal» and reached the semi-finals. They also gained high-level experience by participating in the 2010 FIFA Club World Cup.

Coach and star parade: Who should be wary of?

The Abu Dhabi club's squad features names well-known not only to Asian football fans, but globally:

Head coach — Péricles Chamusca: A 61-year-old experienced Brazilian specialist. He has managed teams such as Saudi Arabia's «Al-Hilal», «Al-Shabab», and «Al-Gharafa», and won the King's Cup for the first time in history with «Al-Faisaly»;

Christian Benteke: A towering Belgian striker who shone in the English Premier League for «Liverpool», «Aston Villa», and «Crystal Palace». Having joined the team in January 2026, Benteke is a real source of danger in the opponent's penalty area;

Omar Khribin: Named the «Asian Player of the Year» in 2017, he is the top scorer of the Syrian national team. Having extensive ACL experience with «Al-Hilal», the striker has been a team leader since 2021;

Valuable new foreign players: During the summer transfer window, the club purchased Slovenian national team midfielder Adam Gnezda Čerin from Greece's «Panathinaikos» for 3 million euros. The squad also includes Moussa Diarra from «Alavés», Argentine Lautaro Montenegro, and local star Caio Canedo.

Group situation: A trip to Karshi following a resilient victory

«Al-Wahda» started the AFC Champions League Two campaign with an uncompromising battle:

Comeback in the opening round: In their first match against Kuwait's «Kuwait SC», the Abu Dhabi team was losing 0:2 until the 8th minute, but ultimately snatched a dramatic 3:2 victory. The winning goal was scored in the 90+7th minute by Christian Benteke himself;

«Nasaf's» task: For the pupils of Ruzikul Berdyev, playing in front of their home fans, the main goal will be to stop the opponent's strong attacking trio and make up for the points dropped in the opening round.

This showdown at the «Markaziy» stadium in Karshi is expected to be one of the most important and intense matches on the road to winning the group.