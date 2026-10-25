Mass unrest in Albania: Smoke and fire in the streets, police forced to use force

A new hotbed of social tension has emerged in Europe: thousands of citizens in Albania's capital, Tirana, have launched large-scale protests against corruption, economic hardships, and the current government's policies.

The main demand of the protesters is the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama's government. The situation got out of hand in front of the Prime Minister's residence and central state agencies, with direct and fierce clashes reported between protesters and law enforcement officers.

Fire, pyrotechnics, and smoke: Details of the clashes in the capital's center

As seen from the distributed photo and video footage, the protests have moved beyond a peaceful rally into a phase of intense action:

Fireworks and pyrotechnic strikes: Protesters threw rockets, powerful pyrotechnics, and combustibles from special devices toward police lines and administrative buildings;

Fire and smoke screen: The areas around government buildings were engulfed in thick smoke and flames as the crowd attempted to break through security barriers;

Police counterattack: Security forces deployed tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannons in order to disperse the protesters.

What is the root cause of the protest?

Social discontent that has accumulated for a long time among the Albanian public has turned into open demonstrations: