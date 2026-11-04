Real's unexpected lineup: Jose Mourinho announces the starting 11 against AEK

The decisive 4th round matches of the UEFA Champions League group/league stage have reached a fever pitch. The continent's most decorated club, Real Madrid, will be the guests of Greece's tough opponent, AEK. This highly anticipated clash, which fans are waiting for with great interest, will kick off at 22:45 Tashkent time.

Just before the start of the match, Madrid manager Jose Mourinho officially announced the team's starting lineup.

An attacking "trio" and unexpected names: Real's starting XI

According to the head coach's decision, all the "Royal Club's" main stars will take to the field from the first minute. The formation and distribution of lines are as follows:

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois;

Defensive line: Denzel Dumfries, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Marc Cucurella;

Midfield: Bernardo Silva, Eduardo Camavinga, Ousmane Diomande;

Attacking trio: Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe.

Pre-match analysis and key focus

The match in Greece is considered an important test for Real Madrid to secure a solid position in the tournament standings:

Attacking power: The combination of Vinicius, Mbappe, and Bellingham is expected to exert strong pressure on the opponent's defense from the opening minutes;

New tactics: The new links in midfield and wing defense will serve to increase the team's ball control and speed in counterattacks.

Fans and experts predict that this combative lineup chosen by Mourinho will make its mark in the difficult match on AEK's home turf.