Dutch master Vincent van Gogh (1853–1890) painting "Chestnut Trees in Blossom" (Châtaigniers en fleurs) sold for $190.4 million, including commission fees, at the prestigious Sotheby's auction in New York. According to the Artnet portal, this figure set an absolute auction record for the artist's works and made the canvas the fourth most expensive painting ever sold at auction in world art history.

Historical dispute resolved before the sale

Serious legal disputes had been surrounding the canvas since the beginning of the week. Descendants of German publisher Samuel Fischer demanded the work be removed from the sale. They attempted to prove that the painting was purchased from the family under duress in 1936 against the backdrop of Nazi persecution.

However, as The Art Newspaper clarified, a mutually acceptable agreement was reached on the eve of the auction between the Fischer heirs and the painting's recent owners, the Blaquier-Arrieta family, Argentine collectors. The parties decided not to disclose the details of the deal (whether the heirs received a share of the sale proceeds or another form of compensation). Sotheby's noted that the agreement took into account the painting's complex history during the Nazi era and the suffering endured by the Fischer family during the Holocaust.

Indicators "Chestnut Trees in Blossom" (2026) "Orchard with Cypresses" (2022) Final price $190.4 million $117.18 million Auction house Sotheby's (New York) Christie's (New York) Former owner Blaquier-Arrieta collection Paul Allen (Microsoft co-founder) Status 1st place among Van Gogh works (4th in history) Previous record holder

Intense three-minute auction

Presented as the main lot of the Blaquier-Arrieta collection, the battle for this work lasted only about three minutes:

Bidding opened with a starting price of $135 million ;

Participants increased bids by $5 million increments;

In the end, the winner was the famous New York art dealer and head of Acquavella Galleries, William Acquavella, who participated in the room.

As a reminder, the previous record for a Van Gogh work was set on November 9, 2022, when the painting "Orchard with Cypresses" (Verger avec cyprès, 1888) from the collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen was purchased for $117.18 million at a Christie's auction.

Do you think the valuation of great masters' works at hundreds of millions of dollars in the global art market reflects their true cultural value, or is it merely a financial game for large investors? Leave your opinion in the comments!