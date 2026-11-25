Champions League: Lille vs Bayern Munich. Kick-off: 26 November, 01:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Lille starting lineup: 1. Ozer B., 38. Goffi M., 3. Ngoy N., 4. Alexsandro, 24. Verdonk C., 17. Mukau N., 6. Bentaleb N., 21. Andre B. (captain), 8. Mbappe E., 18. Ueda A., 10. Haraldsson H.

Lille substitutes: 7. Bakwa D., 26. Cossier I., 35. Diaoune S., 12. Gill O., 9. Giroud O., 14. Kjaergaard M., 19. Onal B., 15. Perraud R., 28. Perrin G., 11. Sahraoui O., 50. Sajous T., 2. Srdanovic L.

Lille head coach: Ancelotti D.

Bayern Munich starting lineup: 40. Urbig J., 44. Stanisic J., 2. Upamecano D., 3. Kim Min-Jae, 21. Ito H., 6. Kimmich J. (captain), 45. Pavlovic A., 27. Laimer K., 8. Bischof T., 11. Brown N., 42. Karl L.

Bayern Munich substitutes: 46. Binder T., 23. Boey S., 36. Codjo-Evora N., 14. Diaz L., 10. Musiala J., 38. Podar-Stiube D., 39. Sapoko Ndiaye B., 4. Tah J., 26. Ulreich S.

Bayern Munich head coach: Kompany V.