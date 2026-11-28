Forcing the sale of Manchester City is under heated discussion among Premier League clubs...
In the English Premier League, the possibility of forcing the owners of Manchester City to sell the club due to financial violations has become the center of discussion. This was reported by BBC.
Demands from certain clubs and the appeal of the "Cityzens"
As a reminder, Manchester City was previously found guilty of violating league financial rules, but the club has filed an appeal against this decision by an independent commission.
According to the source, some Premier League clubs argue that justice can only be served by demanding that the City Football Group holding company sell the team (for information, the main owner of the holding is Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan). In the opinion of these teams, otherwise, the main goal of financing an Independent Football Regulator would lose its meaning.
The position of the Premier League leadership and the division among clubs
At the same time, the situation surrounding the Premier League leadership and the regulator has taken the following form:
Direction
Details and positions
Measure under discussion
The possibility of forcing the City Football Group holding to sell Manchester City club
Opinion of clubs supporting the demand
If the club is not sold, the purpose of financing the Independent Football Regulator will be lost
Request from the Premier League leadership
Requested not to comment publicly on potential sanctions until a final decision is reached
Actions of clubs and division
Some teams have expressed their position to the regulator privately, but not all clubs support the demand for a forced sale of the club
What do you think the final decision on the Manchester City case will be — will the club's owners be forced to sell the team, or will it be limited to a points deduction and a fine?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news immediately with your loved ones who are following the most sensational events in the English Premier League and world football!
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