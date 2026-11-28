In the English Premier League, the possibility of forcing the owners of Manchester City to sell the club due to financial violations has become the center of discussion. This was reported by BBC.

Demands from certain clubs and the appeal of the "Cityzens"

As a reminder, Manchester City was previously found guilty of violating league financial rules, but the club has filed an appeal against this decision by an independent commission.

According to the source, some Premier League clubs argue that justice can only be served by demanding that the City Football Group holding company sell the team (for information, the main owner of the holding is Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan). In the opinion of these teams, otherwise, the main goal of financing an Independent Football Regulator would lose its meaning.