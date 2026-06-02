Microsoft introduces new Scout AI assistant based on OpenClaw

In the first weeks of 2026, the OpenClaw project caused a stir in the tech world, introducing many experts to the capabilities of unrestricted AI agents. Although the project's momentum slowed after OpenAI recruited its founder, its influence remained. Today, Microsoft announced the launch of Scout, a new assistant that brings the power and flexibility of OpenClaw to the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Built on the OpenClaw framework, Scout is an agentic assistant that maintains constant interaction with the user, possessing its own unique personality and style. Users can name their instance of Scout (e.g., Sebastian) and provide ongoing instructions for tasks that need automation. According to Microsoft Vice President Omar Shahine, the main goal is to create an assistant that actively adapts to the user's needs.

Scout is currently available through the Microsoft Frontier program, and a GitHub Copilot subscription is required to use it. Although the system is cloud-based, it also works on desktops and browsers, allowing for easy integration with email, calendars, and other systems. Scout comes equipped with pre-built skills such as calendar management and meeting agenda creation.

Regarding security, Microsoft has implemented a special protection system to address concerns about uncontrolled agents. Scout includes a built-in "policy conformance system" that continuously monitors the assistant to ensure it operates according to instructions. An individual audit report is generated for each check.

This announcement is part of a series of products unveiled at the Microsoft Build conference. The company also showcased Project Solara, focused on hardware, updates to Copilot, and a new reasoning AI model. Scout learns the user's workflow and becomes a smarter, more autonomous agent over time.