DeepSeek: From Unknown Startup to AI Giant

·51·Technology
DeepSeek: From Unknown Startup to AI Giant

China's DeepSeek AI startup is preparing for a major funding round. The company plans to raise nearly 50 billion yuan (approximately $7.4 billion) in this stage. Potential investors reportedly include tech giant Tencent Holdings and battery manufacturer CATL. Ixbt.com reports .

According to sources, the company's total valuation could reach between 350 and 400 billion yuan ($52–59 billion) following this deal. Startup founder Liang Wenfeng has already invested 20 billion yuan of personal funds into the project. Tencent is considering investing around 10 billion yuan, and CATL about 5 billion yuan, making them the largest external investors in the round.

Companies such as NetEase and JD.com are also participating in negotiations, but the total number of investors is expected not to exceed ten. DeepSeek has quickly become one of the key players in China's AI market. Its V3 and R1 models have gained significant recognition in Silicon Valley, further intensifying competition in the industry.

DeepSeek is a family of powerful open-source large language models (LLMs) that have emerged as competitors to ChatGPT and other popular models. The company stands out for the low cost of training its models. The system is capable of text generation, code writing, solving logical problems, and image generation.

DeepSeekArtificial IntelligenceTencentStartupTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Xiaomi Launches Affordable Power Bank with Battery Health DisplayToday, 08:52Starlink Launches Crackdown on Fraud: Terminals Disabled WorldwideToday, 08:28Stunning Photos from Space: Cosmonauts Orbit Earth Four TimesToday, 07:53Four 50 MP Cameras and 6500 mAh Battery: Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ UnveiledToday, 07:25iPhone Users Left Without Notifications in Max MessengerToday, 07:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend