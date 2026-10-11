Japan is advancing a fantastic project to provide humanity with endless energy

·67·Technology
Japan is advancing a fantastic project to provide humanity with endless energy

Japan's major construction and engineering giant, Shimizu Corporation, has presented one of the boldest and grandest ideas in the history of space technology — the Luna Ring concept. According to the project, a ring of solar panels spanning thousands of kilometers will be built along the lunar equator, and the generated endless clean electrical energy will be transmitted directly to planet Earth.

This technological marvel was developed to completely free humanity from global energy shortages and ecological problems.

«Luna Ring»: How does the giant factory in space work?

Although the proposed concept resembles science fiction, it relies on precise scientific and engineering foundations:

  • A ring along the lunar equator: Since there are no weather changes, clouds, or atmosphere on the lunar surface, sunlight falls constantly and uninterruptedly. Panels placed along the equator will allow for uninterrupted energy production;

  • 13,000 terawatts of theoretical power: According to initial calculations by Shimizu Corporation engineers, the maximum power of the system can reach a staggering 13,000 terawatts — several times more than the total energy consumed worldwide today;

  • How energy reaches Earth: The generated power will be transmitted wirelessly through space using high-precision microwaves (magnetrons) and laser beams to giant receiving stations on Earth.

Who will carry out the construction?

Since lunar conditions are dangerous and extremely harsh for humans, the construction process will be fully automated:

  • Remote-controlled robots: All assembly, panel installation, and infrastructure formation work will be carried out by brigades of intelligent robots controlled remotely from Earth;

  • Utilization of local resources: It is planned to use lunar soil (regolith) and the minerals within it as building materials.

Reality or illusion?

Regarding the future and feasibility of the project, several important factors need to be taken into account:

  • Currently just a concept: The «Luna Ring» is not an approved plan or a project under construction at the moment, but rather a scientific concept proposed for the future;

  • Complex trials: Implementing this system in practice will require trillions of dollars in investments, a drastic reduction in space transportation costs, and the complete proof of the technical and economic aspects of safe energy transmission.

Nevertheless, this initiative by Shimizu Corporation is a vivid proof that humanity is preparing in the future to obtain clean energy not from its own planet, but from the expanses of space.

Shimizu CorporationLuna RingLunar equatorSpace energy transmission
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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