How much do Google Pixel smartphones cost at Malika market

The prices for Google Pixel smartphones at the Malika market in Tashkent as of November 8, 2026, have been revealed. The list includes models ranging from the Pixel 8A and Pixel 8 to the new Pixel 11 series. Depending on the memory capacity and model, devices are offered from $525 to $1575.

Google Pixel smartphone prices:

• Pixel 8A, 8/256 GB — $525

• Pixel 8, 8/256 GB — $575

• Pixel 9A, 8/128 GB — $575

• Pixel 9A, 8/256 GB — $625

• Pixel 9, 12/128 GB — $725

• Pixel 10A, 8/128 GB — $725

• Pixel 10A, 8/256 GB — $775

• Pixel 10, 12/128 GB — $825

• Pixel 10, 12/256 GB — $875

• Pixel 10 Pro, 12/128 GB — $925

• Pixel 10 Pro XL, 16/256 GB — $1080

• Pixel 11, 12/256 GB — $980

• Pixel 11 Pro, 16/256 GB — $1330

• Pixel 11 Pro, 16/512 GB — $1440

• Pixel 11 Pro XL, 16/256 GB — $1490

• Pixel 11 Pro Fold, 16/256 GB — $1575

The listed prices are based on offers at the Malika market in Tashkent as of November 8, 2026.