Shavkat Mirziyoyev awarded Georgia's highest order (video)

A ceremony was held in Tbilisi to award the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, with the Order of the Golden Fleece, one of Georgia's highest state awards.

The high award was presented to the leader of our country for his great contribution to the development of multifaceted relations between Uzbekistan and Georgia.

The order was presented by the President of Georgia

The Order of the Golden Fleece was solemnly presented to the leader of Uzbekistan by the President of Georgia, Mikheil Kavelashvili.

The ceremony was organized as part of the official events taking place in Tbilisi.

Mirziyoyev expressed gratitude to the Georgian leadership

Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed his gratitude for the high award to the President of Georgia, Mikheil Kavelashvili, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, and Parliamentary Speaker Shalva Papuashvili.

The leader of our country wished peace, prosperity, and flourishing to the friendly people of Georgia.

Who is awarded the Order of the Golden Fleece?

This order was established in 1998 and is considered one of Georgia's highest state awards.

It is awarded for a special contribution to strengthening relations with foreign states and international organizations, as well as for promoting Georgian culture, science, and art.

The name of the order is associated with the ancient Greek myth of the Golden Fleece and the historical land of Colchis, located in the territory of present-day Georgia.

Who has received this award before?

In various years, a number of prominent statesmen have been awarded the Order of the Golden Fleece.

Among them:

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain;

King Abdullah II of Jordan;

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder;

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan;

Former President of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev.

A wish was written in the honorary guests' book

At the end of the event, Shavkat Mirziyoyev wrote his sincere wishes in the Honorary Guests' Book of the Orbeliani Palace.

This award once again demonstrated the high level of friendship and cooperation between Uzbekistan and Georgia.