TCL Challenges Samsung: New Ultra-Thin TVs Unveiled

TCL has introduced a new series of TVs called Designer, featuring a modern design that fits perfectly into any home interior. According to ixbt.com, the A300L and A400U models, which run on the Google TV operating system, stand out with their 2.8 cm thin chassis and built-in art gallery. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

These devices serve not only as home appliances but also as digital frames that enhance the room's aesthetics. The TVs are equipped with special matte anti-glare screens, allowing for comfortable use even in bright rooms.

Model lineup and technical capabilities

The A300L model features a 4K QLED panel with an ultra-matte coating. The device also comes with a magnetic interchangeable frame. Users can easily change the frame color to match their interior design.

This version is being released in 55, 65, and 75-inch sizes, with a larger 85-inch version planned for later release. The A400U model is built using even more advanced technology.

Advanced technology and market competition

The more advanced A400U model is equipped with a 4K QD-Mini LED panel, high contrast, and a precise local dimming system. Despite this, the device maintains its ultra-thin profile, allowing for a flush, gapless wall mount.

The A400U series is available in 55, 65, 75, and 85-inch screen diagonals. These features position TCL's new products as a serious competitor to Samsung's popular The Frame TV series.

Regarding market positioning, according to ixbt.com, the price for base models in the Designer series at Best Buy retail stores starts at 900 USD.