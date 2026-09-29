The Uzbekistan Professional Football League (UzPFL) has officially presented the final list of nominees for the "Best Player of September" award in the national championship, the Super League. The six candidates selected by the league have made a tremendous contribution to their clubs' victories and demonstrated high productivity during the outgoing month.

Two players from Karshi's "Nasaf" club were included in the list at once — Sharof Muhitdinov, who was directly involved in 6 goals in 2 matches, and Adenis Shala, who scored 2 goals. In addition, "Navbahor" attacking midfielder Shohrux Abdurahmonov, "Surkhan" legionnaire Tornike Zebniaru, Filip Ivanovich, who performs consistently for "Sogdiana", and AGMK mainstay Giorgi Papava also have an equal chance of becoming the main hero of the month.

"Muhitdinov's phenomenal 6 points, Nasaf's dominance, and 6 nominees": 5 main points of the month's summary

The most important official facts about the players shortlisted for September's Super League heroics:

Two nominees from "Nasaf": Sharof Muhitdinov and Adenis Shala earned their places among the nominees with their impressive performances;

Muhitdinov's fantastic productivity: The "Dragons" midfielder recorded 2 goals and 4 assists (6 goal contributions in total) in just 2 matches;

Shohrux Abdurahmonov scores in every game: The "Navbahor" representative played 3 matches in September and scored 3 goals into the opponents' nets;

Competition among foreign legionnaires: 3 legionnaires made the list — Zebniaru ("Surkhan"), Ivanovich ("Sogdiana"), and Papava (AGMK);

Open voting among 6 nominees: The best player of the month will soon be determined based on the conclusions of experts and fans.

UzPFL: Classification of nominees for the September Best Player category

Comparison of the official statistical indicators of the nominees in September:

Player (Nominee) Club Matches Played Goals Scored Assists Goal + Pass Points Sharof Muhitdinov «Nasaf» 2 2 4 6 Shohrux Abdurahmonov «Navbahor» 3 3 0 3 Adenis Shala «Nasaf» 2 2 0 2 Tornike Zebniaru «Surkhan» 3 2 0 2 Filip Ivanovich «Sogdiana» 3 2 0 2 Giorgi Papava AGMK 3 2 0 2

Football and tactical expertise: Who has the highest chance of becoming the hero of the month?

Conclusions of local sports journalists, football analysts, and commentators:

"Sharof Muhitdinov's absolute favoritism": In terms of numbers and utility coefficient on the pitch, the "Nasaf" midfielder stands out clearly; gathering 6 points in 2 matches is a very rare high indicator in modern football, and Muhitdinov's total control of the midfield in September significantly strengthened "Nasaf's" position in the championship race;

Shohrux Abdurahmonov's consistency: The "Navbahor" leader scored in every match, maintaining his status as the sole leader in his team's attacking line; his match-winning goals could give him a major advantage in the fans' vote;

The team importance of legionnaires: Zebniaru, Ivanovich, and Papava are considered crucial links in their clubs' playing structures; especially Papava scoring 2 goals despite being a midfielder gave a huge boost to AGMK's presence at the top of the standings.

In your opinion, based on his performance and efficiency, who is more deserving of being the best player of September: Sharof Muhitdinov, who participated in 6 goals, or Shohrux Abdurahmonov, who scored in every match? Leave your choices and comments in the feedback section and share the analysis of our national championship's hottest competition with all football fans!