Uzbekistan's Embassy issues warning to citizens traveling to Saudi Arabia

·69·Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan's Embassy issues warning to citizens traveling to Saudi Arabia

The Embassy of Uzbekistan in Saudi Arabia has urged the country's citizens to take into account potential changes in flight schedules and to strictly observe security rules, Dunyo news agency reported.

As noted, the persisting tension in the region and periodic changes in air traffic require special attention when planning trips abroad. Therefore, citizens are advised to check in advance for potential changes in flight schedules, routes, and transit rules.

According to the embassy, the internal situation in Saudi Arabia remains stable, and no threats to public safety or special restrictive measures have been reported. However, the general situation in the region could affect flight logistics. In particular, there is a possibility of flight delays, passenger re-routings, or changes in flight paths.

Furthermore, citizens of Uzbekistan have been advised not to approach the border areas between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, and to follow the security instructions of local authorities. They are also urged not to photograph military facilities and the aftermath of various incidents, not to spread unconfirmed information, and to rely on official information sources.

Citizens are asked to carry their identity documents with them at all times and, if necessary, to contact the diplomatic missions of Uzbekistan in Saudi Arabia.

UzbekistanSaudi ArabiaDiplomatic missionFlights
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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