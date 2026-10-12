Defense minister changed in Uzbekistan: Shuhrat Xolmuhammedov released from his post

An important personnel change has taken place in Uzbekistan's defense system. Lieutenant General Shuhrat Xolmuhammedov has been relieved of his post as Minister of Defense, and Botir Qudratxo‘jayev has been appointed in his place. In this decision, formalized by the President's relevant decrees, Xolmuhammedov's transition to another job is indicated as the reason.

The personnel change announced on October 12 relates to the leadership in Uzbekistan's defense sector. With the appointment of the new minister, a new leader has arrived at one of the key positions in the country's Armed Forces management system.

Why did Shuhrat Xolmuhammedov leave his post?

According to official information, Shuhrat G‘ayratjanovich Xolmuhammedov was released from the post of Minister of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan due to his transfer to another job.

Xolmuhammedov was appointed Minister of Defense in November 2024. Prior to that, starting from 2021, he served as the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The official announcement regarding his departure cites his transfer to another job as the reason. If additional information about his new workplace is provided, it will be reported as well.

Who became the new Minister of Defense of Uzbekistan?

By the President's relevant decree, Botir Bahromovich Qudratxo‘jayev was appointed Minister of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan. His candidacy was previously approved by the deputies of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis.

Qudratxo‘jayev's career is connected with the law enforcement system. Over the years, he worked in prosecution authorities, including the military prosecution system.

In November 2022, he was appointed Deputy Prosecutor General – Military Prosecutor of Uzbekistan. In February 2025, he became the Minister of Emergency Situations. Later, he served as the First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs – Head of the Operational-Search Department.

Now Qudratxo‘jayev will head the Ministry of Defense of Uzbekistan.

What does the personnel change mean?

The Minister of Defense plays an important role in implementing tasks related to the country's defense policy, the development of the Armed Forces, and military governance. Therefore, changes in the ministry's leadership attract public attention.

However, there is currently no basis to conclude that a specific policy or reforms will change simply because a new leader has been appointed. To assess potential changes in this regard, it is necessary to monitor official decisions and subsequent reports.

Thus, on October 12, 2026, a change in the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of Uzbekistan was officially announced: Shuhrat Xolmuhammedov was released from his post due to his transfer to another job, and Botir Qudratxo‘jayev became the new Minister of Defense.