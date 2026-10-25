President: Rent subsidies to be fully covered, talented students to be transferred to state grants starting from the 2nd year

·52·Uzbekistan
President: Rent subsidies to be fully covered, talented students to be transferred to state grants starting from the 2nd year

In Uzbekistan, important changes aimed at social and financial support for higher education institution students have been announced.

Head of State Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced new mechanisms to improve students' living conditions and encourage hardworking, ambitious youth at a meeting dedicated to youth meetings and educational issues. Accordingly, students' residential rent payments are designated to be 100 percent covered by the state.

Grant from the second year: Who will be eligible for free education?

One of the biggest updates is the creation of an opportunity for talented and active students studying on a contract basis to transfer to a state grant:

  • Harmony of work and study: "Students who successfully master both their studies and work will continue their education on the basis of a state grant starting from the 2nd year," Shavkat Mirziyoyev specifically emphasized;

  • Fair incentive: This system will ensure that young people who work on themselves, connect their theoretical knowledge with practice, and work in their field are exempted from contract payments;

  • Selection of the talented: Academic indicators and practical activities of students will be evaluated, and those deemed worthy will continue their education on the basis of state orders.

100 percent rent coverage: Relief for students and family budgets

The housing issue, which has been the main problem for young people coming from regions to study in the capital and large cities for many years, will be fundamentally resolved:

  • Reduction of financial burden: The coverage of 100 percent of rental expenses by the state budget will significantly alleviate the huge material pressure on the shoulders of students and their parents;

  • Full focus on education: Freed from housing expenses, young people can direct all their attention to acquiring knowledge, developing professional skills, and innovative projects.

The introduction of the new procedure, while strengthening the competitive environment in the higher education system, will also serve as an impetus for the early integration of young specialists into the labor market.

Shavkat MirziyoyevHigher educationState grantStudent rent payment
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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