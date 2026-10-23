3 new bus routes to be launched from Tashkent region to the capital's center

Important conveniences are being created in the public transport system for the residents of Tashkent region and passengers commuting daily to the capital. It is planned to launch 3 new bus routes directly connecting major areas of the region with the center of the capital.

These routes will significantly ease transportation for the residents of Tashkent and Zangiota districts, serving to reduce unnecessary hassle and traffic congestion when entering the capital.

New routes and their transit map

The final destination of all three planned routes connects to the "Chorsu" area, a bustling shopping and transport hub of the capital:

Route No. 162: "Qushqondi" mahalla — "Chorsu shopping center" bus station;

Route No. 163: "Toqimachilar" mahalla — "Chorsu shopping center" bus station;

Route No. 167: "Tashkent collective farm" — "Chorsu shopping center" bus station.

54 modern buses and launch deadline

To ensure uninterrupted and comfortable passenger service on these routes, new rolling stock will be purchased:

New fleet: It is envisaged to import 54 modern buses manufactured in China to operate along the routes;

Deadline: The arrival of these buses in Uzbekistan is planned by the end of November 2026, after which regular operations on the routes will begin.

The launch of the new bus services will allow citizens commuting from the region to the city, particularly students and workers, to save time and fare expenses.