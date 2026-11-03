LED structure featuring the state flag to be installed at a Shahrisabz intersection

·53·Uzbekistan
LED structure featuring the state flag to be installed at a Shahrisabz intersection

Preparations are underway to install a new lighting structure in the city of Shahrisabz to further enhance the appearance of its streets.

City Mayor Sherzod Buriyev visited the area where the project is being implemented while reviewing landscaping works. Currently, plans are in place to stretch steel cables across the four sides of the intersection to install a circular LED lighting device featuring the image of the state flag of Uzbekistan.

The mayor discussed the technical solutions, installation process, and safety requirements of the structure with the officials in charge.

The new lighting decoration is expected to add a unique charm to the night view of Shahrisabz's streets.

ShahrisabzSherzod BuriyevLandscapingLighting structure
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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