President announces a new stage in energy — ready-made projects for investors

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held an open dialogue with local and international investors in the fuel and energy sector. Emphasizing that many years of experience have been accumulated in the field, the Head of State announced that cooperation is now moving to a qualitatively new stage: each investment must not only create new capacities, but also increase grid reliability and sharply reduce losses.

From now on, the country will centrally pre-plan what kind of capacity is needed in which region, and ready-made projects through open tenders—with clearly defined land plots, grid connection points, and purchase guarantees—will be presented to investors.

New strategy in energy: "Not separate stations, but an interconnected system"

In the previous stage, in order to launch "green" capacities faster, sites proposed by investors were often used. While this attracted numerous investments, it led to a concentration of capacity in certain regions, increasing the costs of transmitting electricity elsewhere:

The President's position: "We do not need isolated power plants, but an intrinsically interconnected energy system," the Head of State firmly noted;

Equal and transparent terms: For each project put up for tender, land, connection deadlines, payment procedures, and tariffs will be publicly announced in advance;

New 2,200 MW tender: In the coming days, 6 solar and wind power plant projects with a total capacity of 2,200 megawatts will be put up for open tender.

Strategic goals up to 2030 and 2050

The short- and long-term development trajectory of the sector is reflected in the following indicators:

Milestones for 2030: 22 thousand megawatts of new capacity will be created, annual production volume will exceed 129 billion kWh , and the share of "green" energy will reach 54 percent ;

National Master Plan up to 2050: For the first time, the National Master Plan of the sector up to 2050 is being developed. The map of connection opportunities will be made public by March 1, and the complete master plan by July 1;

Grids and batteries (4.5 GW): By 2030, 5 thousand km of grids and 16 large substations will be built, and energy storage capacities will be brought to 4.5 gigawatts.

Data centers, artificial intelligence, and "green" export

Important decisions were made regarding new areas of rapidly growing energy consumption and external markets:

Artificial intelligence infrastructure: "Green" energy, grids, and land plots will be allocated in advance for data centers and IT infrastructure. Uninterrupted supply and cooling systems will be perfectly planned within them;

Export to Europe and South Asia: The project for supplying "green" electricity to Europe via the bottom of the Caspian Sea with Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan has moved to the practical stage; the direction of Afghanistan and South Asia will also be activated;

10-year tax privileges: A 10-year exemption on land and property taxes will be fully applied to energy storage devices (accumulators) along with their substations and infrastructure, which will be solidified in the Tax Code.

Additionally, the experience of handing over distribution networks to the private sector in Samarkand will be introduced in Jizzakh and Tashkent regions to sharply reduce losses.