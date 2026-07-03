Woman who harasses men in Istanbul is being sought

·0·World
Woman who harasses men in Istanbul is being sought

Videos showing a woman engaging in inappropriate behavior toward men in various districts of Istanbul have sparked widespread discussion on social networks.

It was reported that the first incident occurred in one of the workshops in the Umraniye district. Surveillance footage shows the woman entering under the pretext of selling a product and attempting to kiss a male employee. The employee resisted her actions and demanded that she leave the workplace.

Shortly after, similar surveillance recordings emerged from a warehouse and another retail outlet in the Bayrampasha district. The images show the woman approaching male employees without their consent and harassing them.

According to local sources, an investigation into these incidents is underway. Efforts to identify the woman and locate her are currently ongoing.

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