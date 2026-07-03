Four thieves caught in a strange and humorous way with the help of neighbors in Indonesia

After his home was repeatedly burglarized, an Indonesian young man called upon his neighbors for help. Stating that law enforcement efforts had yielded no results, he attempted to catch the thieves himself.

A special trap was set in the garden at night. As a result, four suspects who entered the premises were caught on the spot.

The homeowner and his neighbors wrapped them tightly in adhesive tape to render them immobile. Additionally, humorous shapes were fashioned on their heads using tape.

After the footage was posted on the internet, it quickly attracted many viewers. The incident is being widely discussed across social networks.