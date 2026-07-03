Criminal Network Exposed for Selling Placentas for Anti-Aging Injections

·0·World
Criminal Network Exposed for Selling Placentas for Anti-Aging Injections

An international criminal network involved in the illegal collection, processing, and shipment of human placentas abroad has been exposed in Pakistan. The country's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is currently conducting an investigation into the matter.

According to investigation data, the suspects purchased approximately 200 kilograms of placentas per month from various hospitals, which were then dried, processed, and exported abroad. During a raid in Islamabad, nearly 500 kilograms of human placentas were found in an illegal workshop, and five suspects were apprehended.

Additionally, a suspicious shipment of 100 kilograms intended for Vietnam was intercepted at Islamabad International Airport. Investigators stated that this shipment also consisted of human placentas.

It was reported that the suspects purchased each placenta for approximately 800 rupees. These were then used to prepare expensive anti-aging injections. It is claimed that a single such injection could cost up to 700,000 rupees.

Investigators indicate that the criminal network may not have been limited to the capital but could have operated in other major cities. In this regard, the potential involvement of certain hospitals, waste processing companies, and other officials is also being examined.

Under Pakistani law, those found guilty of illegally selling and processing human organs or tissues for commercial purposes can face up to 10 years in prison and heavy fines.

Experts emphasize that the placenta is considered infectious medical waste and its disposal must be carried out under strict supervision. While some believe that substances within it may have anti-aging effects, scientific evidence regarding this remains controversial.

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