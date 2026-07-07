Strange odor exposes cattle thieves in Colombia

A routine preventive raid conducted by police in Colombia yielded unexpected results. During a standard inspection, a highway patrol officer became suspicious due to a strong smell of manure coming from a vehicle and pulled it over.

Upon inspection of the vehicle, it was discovered that two cows had been placed in the back seats. The situation left even the police officers astonished.

According to preliminary information, the animals were stolen from local farms, and the suspects were transporting them to another area. Currently, the cows have been handed over to the appropriate authorities, and efforts are underway to return them to their rightful owners.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding this incident. The individuals suspected of livestock theft have been detained, and their actions are expected to undergo legal assessment.