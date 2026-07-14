Airport in Turkey upgraded for $120 million for Trump's plane

Ahead of the NATO summit, Turkey spent over $120 million to fully reconstruct the former Etimesgut military airport in Ankara. The large-scale construction and modernization work, which lasted eight months, was carried out to accommodate the Boeing 747-8 aircraft gifted to the US by Qatar. This was reported by Luxurylaunches.

It is noted that the Boeing 747-8, valued at approximately $400 million, is one of the largest passenger aircraft ever produced by the company. It is over 76 meters long and has a maximum takeoff weight of up to 442 tons. Significant improvements to the existing infrastructure were required to handle such a massive aircraft.

In this regard, the Etimesgut military airport in Ankara was relaunched as a diplomatic hub on the eve of the NATO summit, with a series of important changes implemented.

Specifically, the runway length was increased from 2,450 meters to 3,000 meters, and its width was expanded from 42 meters to 60 meters. Due to these changes, the airport was upgraded to the highest category — “F” — as required by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for massive aircraft like the Boeing 747-8 and Airbus A380.

Experts note that Ankara's high altitude above sea level and high summer temperatures affect aircraft takeoff performance. Therefore, considering the weight and dimensions of the aircraft, the reconstruction of the airport was deemed necessary.

As part of the project, new taxiways were built, and navigation and lighting systems were completely updated. Additionally, protocol buildings were expanded, and a 160,000-square-meter apron capable of accommodating 44 aircraft simultaneously was constructed.

According to reports, this Boeing 747-8 previously served as the personal aircraft of the Emir of Qatar. It was later gifted to the US and is currently planned to be retrofitted as the new Air Force One for the US President, replacing the aging VC-25A. During the NATO summit, this liner was the largest aircraft to arrive at the event.

Earlier, reports circulated about a potential assassination attempt being prepared against Donald Trump during his visit to Turkey. According to information, after an intelligence warning, his plane departing from Ankara was changed. However, on the return trip, Trump used his previous plane, explaining his decision as "nostalgia." Later, he landed at the Mildenhall airbase in Great Britain, from where he boarded the Boeing 747-8 provided by Qatar to fly to the US.