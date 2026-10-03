Construction of the world's tallest one-thousand-meter building planned in Saudi Arabia

Construction of the Jeddah Tower is underway in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The height of the skyscraper is planned to exceed 1,000 meters.

If the project is completed according to plan, the Jeddah Tower will be nearly 200 meters taller than the current tallest building in the world — the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

The Jeddah Tower is planned to house offices, a hotel, residential apartments, and retail spaces. Additionally, the building is expected to feature one of the highest observation decks in the world.

Burj Khalifa — 828 meters

Jeddah Tower — over 1,000 meters

Once construction is completed, the Jeddah Tower may become the first skyscraper in the world to surpass the 1-kilometer height threshold. The building is scheduled to be commissioned in 2028.