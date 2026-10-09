Precautions reminded for compatriots traveling to and currently in Saudi Arabia

·13·World
Precautions reminded for compatriots traveling to and currently in Saudi Arabia

Due to the escalating security situation in the Middle East region, an official warning has been issued for citizens of Uzbekistan who are planning to travel to Saudi Arabia as well as those currently residing in the country.

Against the backdrop of the unstable situation in the region, it was reported that serious changes may be observed in the schedules of international and domestic flights from the perspective of airspace safety.

Risk of changes in flight schedules

Diplomatic missions are urging our compatriots who are planning trips and those already there to be prepared for the following situations:

  • Flight delays and cancellations: Due to severe conditions in air navigation, flights may be delayed or cancelled from their scheduled times;

  • Route changes: Some airlines may change aircraft routes to alternate airports or safe air corridors to ensure flight safety;

  • Precautionary measures: Citizens are advised to check flight statuses through airlines in advance before heading to airports and to avoid panic and unnecessary congestion.

Prompt communication with diplomatic missions

The diplomatic missions of Uzbekistan in Saudi Arabia are operating in full readiness to provide practical assistance to citizens in necessary situations. For any problematic issues that arise, you can contact the following official numbers:

Embassy of Uzbekistan in Riyadh:

  • Phone: +966 11 263 52 23

  • Consul Shuhrat Ibragimov: +966 56 721 77 31 (Available via Telegram / WhatsApp)

Consulate General of Uzbekistan in Jeddah:

  • Phone: +966 12 607 72 50

  • Consul Azimjon Kobiljonov: +966 59 439 08 50 (Available via Telegram / WhatsApp)

Recommendations for our compatriots in Saudi Arabia

  • Monitor official information: Rely only on official information disseminated by government agencies and diplomatic missions;

  • Avoid crowded places: While staying in Saudi Arabia, strictly comply with the security requirements and instructions of local law enforcement agencies;

  • Documents and communication: Always carry your identification documents with you and stay in constant contact with your relatives.

Further information regarding the development of the situation is expected to be provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Uzbekistan.

Saudi ArabiaEmbassy of UzbekistanFlight scheduleSecurity warning
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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