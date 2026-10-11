US President Donald Trump made a sharp statement regarding the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, openly stating that Kyiv needs a new head of state who can negotiate with Russia. The White House chief emphasized that current President Volodymyr Zelensky has missed numerous favorable opportunities to stop the war and is not ready to conclude a peace agreement.

Following the US leader's remarks, political scientists are putting forward concerning predictions regarding Zelensky's future political fate.

Trump's harsh demand: "A new leader who can negotiate is needed"

On October 10, in a conversation with media representatives, Donald Trump voiced direct objections directed at the leadership in Kyiv:

Missed opportunities: "He (Zelensky) could have resolved this conflict many times, but chose not to do so...";

Call for a new leader: "I suggest that they (Ukrainians) find a new leader who can make a deal, who can compromise," the US president noted;

Washington's pressure: This statement implies that Washington's dissatisfaction with the current Kyiv administration is growing and that serious changes in the diplomatic direction are being demanded.

Political scientist Bondarenko: "Two different electoral systems were proposed"

Analyzing Trump's statements, Ukrainian political scientist Kostyantyn Bondarenko drew attention to the possible political scenarios awaiting Zelensky:

"Venezuela and Iran option": "'The time has come to elect a new leader for Ukraine,' Trump said. And he offered Zelensky two electoral systems — the Venezuelan and Iranian options," the analyst wrote on his Telegram channel;

Iranian scenario: The change of power through force, military, or emergency pressure;

Venezuelan scenario: A model where the incumbent leader is removed or taken off the political field amid a power crisis, followed by the appointment of an interim leader.

Donald Trump's open calls to change the political governance in Ukraine indicate that relations between the White House and Kyiv have entered a new stage of tension.