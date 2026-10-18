Mikhail Galustyan apologizes to the Tajik people following his visit to Dushanbe

Famous Russian actor and showman Mikhail Galustyan has officially apologized to the Tajik people following his visit to the capital of Tajikistan, Dushanbe, and the subsequent severe criticism on social networks.

The artist had visited a closed-door event in Dushanbe as an honored guest on September 30. However, his arrival sparked heated debates in the local segment of social networks.

Reason for criticism: "Our Russia" and stereotypes

Why Galustyan's visit faced objections:

"Ravshan and Jamshut" characters: Network activists and critics noted that the characters from the once-popular comedy show "Our Russia" degraded the dignity of labor migrants and formed negative perceptions about Tajiks;

Divided public: While one part of the users strongly opposed the actor's arrival, others called for forgiving past jokes and engaging in constructive dialogue.

"Dushanbe amazed me": The actor's sincere reaction

Following the arising wave of criticism, Mikhail Galustyan addressed the Tajik people, openly expressing his feelings and acknowledging mistakes:

Official apology: The showman expressed sincere regret if his old stage characters had hurt anyone's feelings or pride, and apologized to the entire Tajik people;

First visit and impressions: Galustyan noted that this was his first time in Dushanbe, and the city's beauty and the warm hospitality of its residents left a very warm impression on him;

Familiarization with culture and history: Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome, the artist added that this trip allowed him to get closer acquainted with the rich history and culture of Tajikistan.

Presentation of a $1.5 billion project

According to reports, the actor's video message was initially published on the account of Oleg Samsonov, head of "TAS International Group":

Purpose of the visit: The company had invited Galustyan to Dushanbe for the official presentation of the grand and modern development project "Dushanbe International District";

340-meter skyscraper: The project is valued at approximately $1.5 billion, and it envisages the construction of a massive 77-story tower reaching a height of 340 meters.

Galustyan's sincere apology and recognition softened the tone of discussions on social networks and were positively received by many fans.