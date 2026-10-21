Terrifying moments: In China, a 3-year-old girl hung from the window of the 12th floor

In China's Fujian province, a three-year-old girl got stuck on the window grille of the 12th floor of an apartment building and was left hanging outside. The incident occurred on October 17 in the city of Changjin.

Neighbors and security personnel who noticed the dangerous situation immediately rushed to help. To prevent the girl from falling, they held a chair underneath the building.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene managed to enter the apartment and safely rescue the child.

According to reports, the girl was home alone at the time of the incident. After the rescue, she was taken to the hospital for a medical examination.

This incident once again serves as a reminder of the importance of not leaving young children unattended at home, as well as ensuring child safety on windows and balconies.