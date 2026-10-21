Terrifying moments: In China, a 3-year-old girl hung from the window of the 12th floor

·1·World
Terrifying moments: In China, a 3-year-old girl hung from the window of the 12th floor

In China's Fujian province, a three-year-old girl got stuck on the window grille of the 12th floor of an apartment building and was left hanging outside. The incident occurred on October 17 in the city of Changjin.

Neighbors and security personnel who noticed the dangerous situation immediately rushed to help. To prevent the girl from falling, they held a chair underneath the building.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene managed to enter the apartment and safely rescue the child.

According to reports, the girl was home alone at the time of the incident. After the rescue, she was taken to the hospital for a medical examination.

This incident once again serves as a reminder of the importance of not leaving young children unattended at home, as well as ensuring child safety on windows and balconies.

City of ChangjinFujian province12-year-old girlchild safety
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

In Irkutsk, a father who is a citizen of Uzbekistan beat his 17-year-old daughter and pushed her out of a fourth-floor windowIn Irkutsk, a father who is a citizen of Uzbekistan beat his 17-year-old daughter and pushed her out of a fourth-floor window6 October 16:14Mercedes-Benz car hangs off the edge of the first floor in ChinaMercedes-Benz car hangs off the edge of the first floor in China25 August 15:57Ukraine Bans Viewing of Popular Masha and the Bear CartoonUkraine Bans Viewing of Popular Masha and the Bear Cartoon21 August 14:59One-second reaction: A passerby "catches" a child falling from a window in Egypt (video)One-second reaction: A passerby "catches" a child falling from a window in Egypt (video)5 October 21:37Girl Jumps into Rescue Basket During 11th-Floor Fire in Berlin (Video)Girl Jumps into Rescue Basket During 11th-Floor Fire in Berlin (Video)17 August 12:485-year-old child who climbed out of a 10th-floor window was rescued5-year-old child who climbed out of a 10th-floor window was rescued1 August 09:01
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once