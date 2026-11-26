In Kazakhstan, citizens who report bribery or corruption-related offenses may receive a cash reward of up to 17.5 million tenge. This was announced by the Anti-Corruption Service of the country's National Security Committee.

The reward amount is determined based on the severity of the offense. Specifically:

for an administrative offense — 30 monthly calculation indices (129,750 tenge);

for a minor crime — 40 MCI (173,000 tenge);

for a medium-severity crime — 50 MCI (216,250 tenge);

for a serious crime — 70 MCI (302,750 tenge);

for an especially serious crime — 100 MCI (432,500 tenge).

If the amount of damage caused by bribery or a crime exceeds 1,000 MCI (4 million 325 thousand tenge), the whistleblower will be awarded 10 percent of that amount. However, the payment is capped at 400 MCI, which is 17 million 300 thousand tenge.

What conditions must be met to receive the reward?

To receive the reward, a citizen must report the case of corruption, bribery, or solicitation of a bribe to the relevant authority. Additionally, it is required to:

wait for the court verdict or decision to enter into legal force;

submit an application;

attach a copy of an identity document and information regarding a bank account opened in tenge to the application.

The commission's decision on the reward payment is made within 15 working days. The money will be transferred to the citizen's bank account within one month after the relevant order is issued.