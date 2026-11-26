The lavish wedding of Shivangi Singh, daughter of local Member of Parliament Anant Singh, in the Indian state of Bihar has sparked widespread debate across the country. Hundreds of thousands of people attended the multi-day festivities, for which hundreds of chefs were hired to serve over 150 types of dishes. This was reported by the BBC.

The wedding ceremony took place on Wednesday in the village of Nadava, approximately 65 kilometers from the city of Patna. The event was attended by the speaker of the state parliament, local and national politicians, and many other guests. According to media reports, about 500,000 people arrived for the ceremony. Six helipads were even prepared in the village to accommodate guests.

One of the main attractions of the wedding program was a horse race planned with 52 horses. However, the competition was canceled due to an overwhelming number of spectators. Anant Singh had announced that the winner of the race would receive a luxury car, while the second and third-place finishers would be awarded a motorcycle and a scooter, respectively.

The bride, Shivangi, is a graduate of Delhi University and arrived at the ceremony in a Land Cruiser. Her husband, Rishikesh Kumar, holds an MBA from Georgia State University in the USA. The groom arrived with a motorcade of 151 cars. According to media reports, the bride's side gifted him a car worth 23 million rupees, as well as gold and silver items.

The interest in the wedding is linked not only to its extravagance but also to the controversial political career of the bride's father, Anant Singh. He has been elected to the Bihar state parliament five times from the Mokama constituency and is known as one of the most influential figures in local politics.

In the declaration submitted to the election commission, Singh stated that his combined assets with his wife are worth 1 billion rupees.

In 2022, the politician was sentenced to 10 years in prison in a case involving the discovery of illegal weapons, including an AK-47, at his home. He later appealed the court's decision and was released on bail. He won the 2025 election and returned to parliament.

Furthermore, Anant Singh has also been named as a primary suspect in a murder case that occurred during last year's election period. The Supreme Court of India has ordered him to surrender by December 1.

Bihar is considered one of India's poorest states. Therefore, the lavish wedding held in a region where a large portion of the population lives in poverty has drawn public attention. The politician's rival, Niraj Kumar, stated that relevant authorities should investigate the source of funds used to cover the ceremony's expenses.