Unveiled at the Etihad Stadium ahead of the match against Napoli, Manchester City's new, fourth "orange" kit has generated significant interest among fans and experts. Despite being highly praised for its vibrant colors and modern design and officially released for sale, this kit will not be used in English Premier League matches.

Premier League rules do not allow the use of a fourth kit

Strict regulations: According to English Premier League rules, each club is officially entitled to register only three main kit sets (home, away, and third reserve kit) throughout the season.

League ban: The use of a fourth kit variant is prohibited in Premier League matches, and therefore, the new orange jersey has not been included in the league's approved list.

Restriction for players: As a result, Uzbek defender Abduqodir Khusanov and his teammates will not be able to take the field in this new design during English championship matches.

Brief information about the kit

Indicators Details Venue of presentation Etihad Stadium (before the match against Napoli) Kit status The club's fourth special set (orange design) Sales status Officially released for sale to fans Status in the Premier League Banned (only 3 sets allowed by regulation)

Do you think Manchester City's new orange design is more attractive than the club's previous kits, and should the Premier League relax its old rules on this matter?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this interesting information with Abduqodir Khusanov and "Cityzens" fans immediately via this link!