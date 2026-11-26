The International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES) has published an updated global ranking of national teams based on the quality of players under the age of 23 (U-23). According to the results of this analysis, Uzbekistan 66.3 points secured 47th place globally.

What criteria is the ranking based on?

CIES experts considered the following key factors when evaluating the youth potential of nations:

Selection scope: The average performance of the top 20 players under 23 from each country was used as a basis.

Playing time and level: The number of minutes players spent in official senior-level matches over the last year, as well as the sporting level of these competitions, were analyzed.

The world's top 10 nations and other teams