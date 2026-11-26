CIES U-23 Ranking: Uzbekistan ranks among the world's top 50 nations
The International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES) has published an updated global ranking of national teams based on the quality of players under the age of 23 (U-23). According to the results of this analysis, Uzbekistan 66.3 points secured 47th place globally.
What criteria is the ranking based on?
CIES experts considered the following key factors when evaluating the youth potential of nations:
Selection scope: The average performance of the top 20 players under 23 from each country was used as a basis.
Playing time and level: The number of minutes players spent in official senior-level matches over the last year, as well as the sporting level of these competitions, were analyzed.
The world's top 10 nations and other teams
In the ranking, 84.2 points with Spain became the absolute leader. Among Spanish youth, the highest individual rating Lamine Yamal (97.4 points) belongs to. Among players who have not yet debuted for the senior national team, Spaniard Jacobo Ramón 83.6 points recorded the highest result.
Rank
Country
Points
1
Spain
84.2
2
France
81.0
3
England
80.9
4
Argentina
80.2
5
Italy
79.9
6
Brazil
79.1
7
Germany
79.0
8
Belgium
78.7
9
Portugal
78.2
10
Netherlands
77.4
...
...
...
27
Ukraine
70.6
29
Russia
70.4
47
Uzbekistan
66.3
Do you think the transfer of Uzbek U-23 players to top European leagues will help our country reach the top 20 in this ranking in the coming years?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this interesting statistic with those who care about the future of Uzbek football!
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