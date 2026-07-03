Starlink to Provide High-Speed Internet to 1,600 Schools in Paraguay

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, continues to connect the world's remote areas with the digital world through its Starlink satellite internet. As part of the next major project, a partnership has been established with the government of Paraguay, enabling more than 1,600 schools in the country's most remote regions to connect to a high-speed, low-latency internet network. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

This initiative is being implemented with the support of the Ministry of Information Technologies and Communication (MITIC) of Paraguay and the state telecommunications company COPACO. According to ixbt.com, the main goal of the project is to eliminate the digital divide across the country and take the quality of education to a new level.

As a result of this project, more than 50,000 students and teachers will have access to modern educational resources. This includes online classes, digital libraries, and international collaboration platforms. In areas where internet access was previously difficult, the educational process will now be fully digitized.

Global Expansion

SpaceX is not limiting itself to Paraguay. In recent months, the company has increased its activity in other countries of Africa and South America. In particular, dozens of remote schools in Kenya and Bolivia have already successfully connected to the Starlink system, significantly increasing educational efficiency in these regions.

Additionally, SpaceX has received official permission to launch Starlink services in Côte d'Ivoire in West Africa. This demonstrates that satellite internet is becoming a unique solution in points where traditional cable infrastructure cannot reach by expanding global coverage.

The importance of such technologies is also high in the context of Uzbekistan. Given that laying fiber-optic communication lines in the country's mountainous and remote villages requires significant costs, solutions like Starlink could be an effective alternative for local educational and medical institutions in the future.

Currently, in Paraguay, work has begun to gradually connect not only schools but also medical centers in rural areas to the network. This plays a crucial role in saving lives through remote medical consultations and rapid information exchange.