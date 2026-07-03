iPhone 18 Pro design leaked

·95·Technology
iPhone 18 Pro design leaked

New information about Apple's yet-to-be-announced iPhone 18 Pro smartphone has leaked online. This time, images reflecting the device's potential appearance, new body colors, and some design changes have been made public.

According to reports, the images leaked following a cyberattack on Tata Electronics , one of Apple's primary manufacturing partners. Android Authority reports that as a result of the attack, over 200,000 files totaling more than 630 GB were leaked.

Images shared by insiders also showcase new colors being prepared for the iPhone 18 Pro . EarlyAppleLeaks states that Apple has chosen a dark Cherry Red color for mass production. Although the company tested several options, this specific shade is said to have been approved as the final decision.

A red Apple iPhone smartphone with the

At the same time, CMF (Color, Material and Finish) tests revealed a dark purple body called Burgundy online. However, sources emphasize that this variant did not make it into the final model lineup.

The leaked materials also support previous assumptions about the device's design. Specifically, due to the repositioning of the front sensors, the Dynamic Island is expected to be more compact and less noticeable.

Previously, an internal test video evaluating the drop resistance of the iPhone 18 Prohad also leaked. This indicates that Apple is working seriously on the durability of the next-generation smartphone.

iPhone 18 Pro design leaked

Apple has not yet issued an official statement regarding this leaked information. Nevertheless, the circulating images and technical data are further increasing interest in the future iPhone 18 Pro .

iPhone 18 ProAppleTata ElectronicsAndroid AuthorityDynamic Island
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