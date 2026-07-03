President rewards young female inventors with an electric car (video)

A group of talented girls who achieved high results in the field of innovative technologies in Uzbekistan have been honored with a gift from the President. The team that created a new generation vehicle project was presented with a modern Volkswagen electric car.

In April of this year, the team participated in the "Engineers of the Future" international festival organized with the support of the Youth Innovation Office, where they won with their innovative development. Their project was highly praised by the jury, with its technical solutions and modern approach receiving special recognition.

The success of these young female engineers was duly incentivized. On behalf of the head of state, a Volkswagen electric car was ceremoniously presented to them. It was noted that this award is aimed at supporting the youth's research in science, engineering, and innovation, and inspiring them toward new milestones.