Sarina Wiegman makes major changes to England squad

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Sarina Wiegman makes major changes to England squad

England women's national team head coach Sarina Wiegman has made drastic changes to her squad ahead of the crucial World Cup qualifier against Greece. Key figures from recent years, Chloe Kelly and Ella Toone, have been unexpectedly left out of the starting lineup. According to Goal.com, the European champions failed to secure direct qualification due to a heavy defeat against Spain in the group stage, necessitating a squad refresh ahead of the decisive October matches. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Chloe Kelly and Ella Toone had been integral parts of the England team since their triumph at the 2022 European Championship. However, since the start of the season, Kelly has appeared in only one of Arsenal's first five matches. Ella Toone's exclusion is reportedly due to starting some games on the bench for Manchester United and a slight dip in match fitness. Nevertheless, Toone had shown signs of regaining form with goals and assists in recent games.

Opportunity for young talents

Amidst the intensifying competition in the squad, head coach Sarina Wiegman has handed a first-time national team call-up to Chelsea's 20-year-old talented midfielder Lexi Potter. Potter's consistent performances for the London club since the start of the season have not gone unnoticed by experts. Additionally, Erika Parkinson, playing for the US club North Carolina Courage, has been recalled to the national team. The reliable performance of the youngsters has led to experienced players being left out in the attacking and midfield lines.

There are also significant changes in the defensive line. Players like Lotte Wubben-Moy and Taylor Hinds were left out of this list due to a lack of sufficient playing time at Arsenal. At the same time, Niamh Charles, who returned to the pitch for Manchester City after recovering from injury, and Liverpool central defender Grace Fisk have been called up. Aggie Beever-Jones, who has struggled with injuries in recent weeks, was left out of the squad this time.

Changes in the goalkeeping department

Forced changes also occurred regarding the goalkeepers. Ellie Roebuck, who underwent shoulder surgery in the summer, has not yet appeared on the pitch this season. Consequently, her place has been taken by Khiara Keating, who moved to Liverpool in the summer and currently has consistent match practice. The following players have also been included in the squad:

  • Goalkeepers: Hannah Hampton, Khiara Keating, Anna Moorhouse
  • Defenders: Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Grace Fisk, Alex Greenwood, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Leah Williamson
In October, the England national team will face Greece in a high-stakes match for a ticket to the World Cup in Brazil. The revamped team under Sarina Wiegman aims to pass this crucial test successfully and fulfill their objective.

England National TeamSarina WiegmanLexi PotterChloe KellyWorld Cup
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