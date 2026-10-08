One of the billionaires, Warren Buffett, is known to watch Uzbekistan's "Got Talent" show

·30·Culture
One of the billionaires, Warren Buffett, is known to watch Uzbekistan's "Got Talent" show

It has been revealed how one of the world's most famous investors, Warren Buffett, spends his free time. The 96-year-old billionaire watches YouTube on the big TV in his home almost every evening.

Interestingly, among the content he watches is Uzbekistan's famous talent show — "Uzbekistan Got Talent". This was revealed to The Wall Street Journal by Buffett's close friend Sharon Osberg.

Buffett doesn't limit himself to modern content on YouTube. He also watches 1950s commercials, old movies, performances by famous artists, documentaries, and videos by amateur creators.

Notably, in his free time, the billionaire prefers to watch various content that helps him entertain and relax rather than searching for finance or investment-related videos.

Thus, Uzbekistan's talent show has found its place among the content that has caught the attention of one of the world's most famous billionaires.

Warren BuffettUzbekistan Got TalentYouTubeSharon Osberg
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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