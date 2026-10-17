Why does a 40-year-old Chinese actor look like a 12-year-old boy?

Chinese actor Hou Xiang is attracting a lot of attention with his unusual appearance. The 40-year-old actor looks like a boy who hasn't even turned 12 yet. Because of this, he has been nicknamed "Benjamin Button" in China. His childlike appearance is linked to a halt in his physical development.

Pictures of the actor with his wife recently spread on social media and sparked heated discussions. Some users joked that they looked more like mother and son than a married couple. However, Hou paid no attention to such criticism, as he has gotten used to such reactions throughout his life.

According to Chinese media reports, Hou was born prematurely because his mother suffered from malnutrition during pregnancy. He was smaller than his peers since childhood, and around the age of nine, his physical development stopped. Therefore, even when he grew up, he retained the appearance of a young child.

Even after reaching adulthood, people thought he was a teenager and asked questions like, "Where do you study?" But this situation did not hinder his dreams. With the support of his family, Hou chose acting and played the role of an elementary school student in the popular 2005 sitcom "Home with Kids". At that time, he was 19 years old.

Later, the actor also took part in popular TV dramas such as "Stepfather", "Chuang Guandong" and "Tunnel Warfare", portraying characters of various ages. Directors highly appreciated his acting skills and ability to follow instructions precisely.

Hou notes that his childlike appearance and voice limit the roles offered to him. Nevertheless, he strives to perform every character perfectly.

"It's not easy for me to find a script and a role that I genuinely like. I want to fully master every role. For an actor, this is also a form of success," he says.

Hou Xiang leads a peaceful and stable life with his wife, focusing more on his family and creative career rather than fame. His life path shows that a person's appearance does not have to be an obstacle to their abilities and goals.