Man who scratched neighbor's car with a stone caught on camera

A video showing a man deliberately scratching and damaging his neighbor's car with a stone is spreading widely on social media.

In the footage, the man is seen slowly approaching the car and scratching it with a stone in his hand. At that very moment, the car's security system detected the movement, automatically activated the guard mode, and recorded the incident on video.

The recorded footage also shows the man leaving the scene after damaging the car. This video quickly spread on social media, sparking heated discussions among users.